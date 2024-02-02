The J6 'Pipe Bomb' Narrative Collapses

January 6th: Cover-Up & Hoax
* Why don’t we know the identities of these two “backpack guys”?
* The guy who planted the ‘pipe bomb’ on J5.
* The guy who discovered it on J6.
* Why was QueMala at the DNC instead of the Capitol — and why did she leave that out?
* This is one of the biggest scandals in American history.
READ:
• FBI Tied January 6 Pipe Bomber To Metro Card Of Ex-Gov Official, But Blocked Interview Of Him: Former Agent
• FBI Blocked Surveillance Team From Interviewing Person Of Interest In J6 Pipe Bomb Case: Former Agent
• The Plot Thickens: Damning New Details Emerge in Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | The Narrative Is All Falling Apart (1 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ar9a3-breaking-the-narrative-is-all-falling-apart-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html
