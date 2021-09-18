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All you in Canada, do you all know anything of this? This pastor is well traveled and seems like he knows something is coming to China-nada WAKE UP, CANADA! 🇨🇦 From October,
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240 views • September 18, 2021
All you in Canada, do you all know anything of this? This pastor is well traveled and seems like he knows something is coming to China-nada
WAKE UP, CANADA! 🇨🇦 From October, there will be no more driver's licenses and medical records. The beast system is already working! Listen well, we've been warned.
WAKE UP, CANADA! 🇨🇦 From October, there will be no more driver's licenses and medical records. The beast system is already working! Listen well, we've been warned.
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