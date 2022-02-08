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Johns Hopkins study slams lockdowns as a disaster
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80 views • February 08, 2022
Kim Iversen, February 2, 2022

Kim Iversen goes over the new Johns Hopkins study that shows lockdowns were an absolute disaster.

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