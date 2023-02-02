Create New Account
mRNA Injektionen zur Impfung von Nutztieren weltweit
TowardsTheLight
Wie “The Defender” berichtet, ist ein weltweites Programm zur Injektion von Tieren im Gange. Demnach soll der Markt für Tierimpfstoffe bis zum Jahr 2030 auf mehr als 26 Milliarden US-Dollar wachsen.


Ziel sei es, nicht nur Nutztieren, sondern auch Haus- und Wildtieren neuartige Impfstoffe zu verabreichen. Darunter: DNA-, RNA- und Vektorimpfstoffe. Auch die “Bill und Melinda Gates Stiftung” soll mit der britischen Regierung an weltweiten Impfungen für Nutztiere arbeiten.

