"REVELATION 13" - PROPHECY PRAYER-CALL OCTOBER 7, 2022

Today's word: God will remove the old guard to restore order to his church. Whoever failed their commission and refused to turn, their judgement will be upon them. The Church is too full of gimmicks, games, disorder and total lack of reverence for the Lord, so as He did at the temple He will cleanse the building and purge the Body back to soundness. The Beast is *LIVE & IN ACTION*, all that remains is a reveal through new laws that change the world forever. A.I. is at the core of this future world - it will go from a helper to master as humanity gives it more and more control and power over every aspect of life. It is time the church EXAMINES HERSELF before the Lord does it. Amen.





