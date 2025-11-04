UK Psyop: Police rehearsed a knife attack scenario on a train line in March - here's what went differently this time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
British Transport Police held an emergency exercise for press officers in March, which ironically involved a stabbing on a train travelling south near Huntingdon.
In the training drill, the train stopped immediately between stations when a passenger pulled the emergency cord.
This incident is starting to show all the hallmarks of a staged event/False Flag.
https://news.sky.com/story/police-rehearsed-a-knife-attack-scenario-on-a-train-line-in-march-heres-what-went-differently-this-time-13462585
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING