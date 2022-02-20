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The MSM Exploits Bereavement To Sell The Government Narrative.
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20 views • February 20, 2022
The MSM Exploits Bereavement To Sell The Government Narrative.
https://rumble.com/vvekrv-the-msm-exploits-bereavement-to-sell-the-government-narrative..html
Following the loss of over 160,000 lives in Britain during the pandemic, the public inquiry into Covid-19 will be one of the most significant and wide-ranging inquiries in British history.
Presstitute, Journalist (so called) Robert Booth has been awarded by the Guardian 'Specialist Journalist of The Year'. If that is not a joke to you then he is quoted as saying he has an interest in 'lost voices'...that has to be hilarious, you couldn't make it up after the silence with Covid Jab deaths and adverse reactions for two years.
Coordinated by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice – a group of over 4,000 people who have lost loved ones to the virus, and campaigned successfully for this statutory public inquiry.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3GMiSuL
Guardian Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3sF8aRJ
Report: - https://bit.ly/3JsRu6Y
Threadreader: - https://bit.ly/3JlVHZU
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Covid Public Enquiry, Set To Be Skewed, By Stakeholders
MSM, Specialist Journalist Award, Laughable
https://rumble.com/vvekrv-the-msm-exploits-bereavement-to-sell-the-government-narrative..html
Following the loss of over 160,000 lives in Britain during the pandemic, the public inquiry into Covid-19 will be one of the most significant and wide-ranging inquiries in British history.
Presstitute, Journalist (so called) Robert Booth has been awarded by the Guardian 'Specialist Journalist of The Year'. If that is not a joke to you then he is quoted as saying he has an interest in 'lost voices'...that has to be hilarious, you couldn't make it up after the silence with Covid Jab deaths and adverse reactions for two years.
Coordinated by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice – a group of over 4,000 people who have lost loved ones to the virus, and campaigned successfully for this statutory public inquiry.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3GMiSuL
Guardian Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3sF8aRJ
Report: - https://bit.ly/3JsRu6Y
Threadreader: - https://bit.ly/3JlVHZU
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Covid Public Enquiry, Set To Be Skewed, By Stakeholders
MSM, Specialist Journalist Award, Laughable
Keywords
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