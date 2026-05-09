Iranian Lego: Lindsey 'Gay for War' Graham, holds his wand in his hand - Fake & Gay!

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Lindsey Graham visited Disney World in Florida at the end of March. There were photos of him there with a child's bubble wand, during his visit March 27th, during the longest DC shutdown in US history... Cynthia
Description found: HILARIOUS! KINDA! LINDSAY HOMO PUFFER GAY GRAHAM ROASTED BY PONDER LEGO