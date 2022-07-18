CCP Has Infiltrated U.S. Health System

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https://gnews.org/post/pv2c4e36
On July 12, Dr. Naomi Wolf revealed on the Warroom Podcast saying that Pfizer’s subsidiary BioNTech has fully transferred the technology of the mRNA vaccine production to Fosun Pharmaceutical by the end of 2021. Fosun Pharmaceutical is out of Shanghai and owned by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) senior member