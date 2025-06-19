U.S. Finalizes Preparations For War On Iran

The United States is making final preparations to join the ongoing Israeli attack on Iran, on a scale suggesting that regime change is the main goal.

The Israeli attack, which began on June 13, dealt a blow to Iran, but not enough to cripple the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program or offensive capabilities.

The first signs of U.S. preparations to join the attack on Iran were detected via aerial tracking sites on June 16, when some 30 KC-135R Stratotankers and KC-46A Pegasus tankers were deployed to Europe under the pretext of participating in a NATO exercise.

On June 17, President Donlad Trump hardened his stance in Iran, stating that the U.S. knows where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “hiding” and demanding “unconditional surrender” from Tehran.

On the same day, Al Jazeera reported that B-52 strategic bombers were deployed to the American-British Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean, within striking range from the Islamic Republic. Later, the U.S. Air Force “Doomsday Plane,” a wartime command and control aircraft for the president, flew over the U.S. on an unusual mission.

The very next day, June 18, Reuters reported that the U.S. had deployed additional F-16s, F-22s and F-35 fighter jets to the Middle East and extended current warplane missions.

Satellite images that surfaced online on the same day revealed that all U.S. Navy vessels had departed the key Manama port in Bahrain and that the U.S. Air Force Al Udeid Air Base near Doha in Qatar was also emptied.

Amid these preparations, Trump said on June 18 that Iran had suggested sending officials to the White House for talks, but added that it was “very late.” He also retained his demand of “unconditional surrender,” and stated that the U.S. was now looking for “total victory.”

The Associated Press confirmed the mass deployment of U.S. naval assets close to Iran on the same day.

The USS Thomas Hudner destroyer joined the USS Sullivans destroyer in the Eastern Mediterranean. Meanwhile USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier was in the Arabian Sea.

In addition, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is scheduled to take over for the Carl Vinson in the Middle East. It is set to arrive by the end of the month, and the two carriers could stay together in the region for a while. The USS Gerald R. Ford is also sailing for the European theater of command in a week as well.

All in all, U.S. preparations to join the Israel attack on Iran are nearly complete. While a deal remains possible, the chances of an all-out war in the Middle East are much bigger as Iran is guaranteed to respond to any attack by the U.S.

