Major in Reserves: This Time We Must Demand Complete Victory in Gaza | The Caroline Glick Show

Posted 8January2024
This week, Caroline Glick spoke with Major in Reserves and founder of Courage for Israel Gilad Ach. Courage for Israel is a group of reserve soldiers that are demanding from the government that they do not stop the war in Gaza until Hamas is completely destroyed.
They discuss
- the breaking of morale amongst veteran soldiers who feel that they have been fighting Hamas for decades because of government indecision
- what complete victory in Gaza looks like
- the disconnect between the wholly dedicated soldiers on the ground and the Israeli leadership at the top.
