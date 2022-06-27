SAME HUGE PX-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY I CAUGHT ON MY B-DAY 9232019-2020 CAUGHT BY ME AGAIN!

Brandon cory Nagley





Jun 25, 2022 SAME PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY I CAUGHT ON MY BIRTHDAY OF 9/23/2019-2020 CAUGHT BY ME AGAIN PASSING THE SUN WITH EITHER ANOTHER LARGE BODY OR ITS MASSIVE TAIL-WOW!!! ( THESE ARE THE SIGNS JESUS WARNED YOU OF BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING-IS CHRIST YOUR LORD?/READ BELOW. Today is now 6/25/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: The same massive planet x system body that I caught between 2019 and 2020 on my birthday of September 23rd that went viral from wages world showing my catch and others that shared my catch has once again been caught by me just yesterday I caught it though the object or ( objects) passed the sun on 6/22/22.. I am not sure if the second thing to the right in pictures and time lapse I'll show is the massive objects tail as the object is top left in this secchi NASA footage.. I am not sure if there's 2 or 1 massive object here with a massive tail which I know it's tail is massive just by itself..... It's the same massive giant planet x system body that has again returned... To me this I feel is the object earth should fear the most due to how large it truly is and the way it moves is unlike any others.. I don't mean people should fear, I'm just making a point lol.. Point being I hope Christ is your lord because the judgement coming to humanity is worse than any nightmare and the one true hope is by accepting Christ as your Lord and savior.. Also caught by me another smaller but still large planet x system body passing the sun on 6/22/22.... Plus more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNJDHM83bUE