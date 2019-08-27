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Doomsday Preppers and Preparation
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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376 views • August 27, 2019
A study came out in August of 2019 showing that so many Americans are so fearful from news reports that more have become doomsday preppers. Meaning that they are storing up food, weapons, and other supplies for an apocalyptic type event to hit the USA. Jesus said sorrows and troubles would come, then a tribulation so bad that unless God intervened, no flesh would be saved alive. Is physical preparation the answer? Should Christians do any type of disaster preparations? Does God have a plan to protect some or all Christians from the coming "hour of trial" that Jesus spoke of? Who is promised protection and who is not? Is keeping the commandments enough? What has Jesus said His people should do? Are you supporting the work that needs to be completed before the end comes? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.

A written article of related interest is available titled "There is a Place of Safety for the Philadelphians. Why it May Be Near Petra" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/place.htm
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