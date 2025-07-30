BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💣Economist drops a BOMBSHELL on central banks’ complicity in modern wars - Richard Werner to Tucker Carlson, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💣Economist drops a BOMBSHELL on central banks’ complicity in modern wars

“Central banking and warfare are very closely linked,” renowned economist and former WEF ‘Global Leader for Tomorrow’-turned truth teller Richard Werner told Tucker Carlson.

👉“The first modern major and central bank was the Bank of England, and in the very act of parliament founding it, it says this institution and mechanism...[will] raise and lend a lot of money to the government in order for what? In order to wage war,” Werner said.

Same goes for the US Federal Reserve, established on the eve of the First World War. Werner recalled how, during the Great War, the central banks became the “pinnacle of the war economies” – with the Fed and the German Reichsbank effectively run by a pair of brothers, Max and Paul Warburg.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
