The Biggest Slavers In The 16th, 17th, And Going Into The 18th Century Were The Jews | Matthew Nolan

The Jewish scholar Jonathan Schorsch says this, Jewish merchants routinely possessed enormous numbers of slaves temporarily before selling them off, if a slave auction fell on a Jewish festival, it was postponed due to a lack of buyers and sellers.
Rabbi Herbert Bloom adds that the slave trade was one of the most important Jewish activities. Jewish slaving is in fact confirmed by the Jewish encyclopedia.
Source @Just a Dude
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.