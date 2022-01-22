Massive Anti-CCP Belt and Road Protest Erupts in Pakistan’s Sindh Province

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01/18/2022 Hundreds gathered in the town of Sun calling for Pakistan and China to stop exploiting their resources and raising anti-CCP slogans.
Anger against China’s Belt and Road Initiative Project is rising in parts of Pakistan including Sindh and Balochistan. The latest protests were a signal of the rising anti China sentiment in the country.