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Purim Miracle! YAH In Fury Remove devils who steal kill & destroy as Hamans & Adonijahs! Give us Joy (mirrored)
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40 views • February 26, 2021
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Also please come by my Youtube account Yahsladyinred, channel link is below
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Purim is also called the “Festival of Lots.” HERE IS A SECRET GIVEN TO ME, PURIM IS TO REMAIN PURE JUST AS ESTHER WAS SO SHALL THE BRIDE OF YAHUSHUA BE, WE ARE THE ESTHER OF NEW!
Purim is celebrated on the 14th day of Adar, which is usually in March. The 13th of Adar is the day that Haman chose for the extermination of the Jews, and the day that the Hebrews battled their enemies for their lives. On the day afterwards, the 14th, they celebrated their survival. In cities that were walled in the time of Joshua, Purim is celebrated on the 15th of the month, because the book of Esther says that in Shushan (a walled city), deliverance from the massacre was not complete until the next day. The 15th is referred to as Shushan Purim.
Begins: Evening of Thursday 25 February
Ends: Evening of Friday 26 February
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Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
To contact me here is link below:
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
https://amightywind.com/home.html
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Also please come by my Youtube account Yahsladyinred, channel link is below
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqVyQut0QnW9VVGj3VPWnQQ
****
Purim is also called the “Festival of Lots.” HERE IS A SECRET GIVEN TO ME, PURIM IS TO REMAIN PURE JUST AS ESTHER WAS SO SHALL THE BRIDE OF YAHUSHUA BE, WE ARE THE ESTHER OF NEW!
Purim is celebrated on the 14th day of Adar, which is usually in March. The 13th of Adar is the day that Haman chose for the extermination of the Jews, and the day that the Hebrews battled their enemies for their lives. On the day afterwards, the 14th, they celebrated their survival. In cities that were walled in the time of Joshua, Purim is celebrated on the 15th of the month, because the book of Esther says that in Shushan (a walled city), deliverance from the massacre was not complete until the next day. The 15th is referred to as Shushan Purim.
Begins: Evening of Thursday 25 February
Ends: Evening of Friday 26 February
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
To contact me here is link below:
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
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