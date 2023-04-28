Blueberry Overnight Oats

Ingredients:
3/4 cup warm water
3 tbs of HRS Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1/3 cup organic old-fashioned rolled oats
1 tsp HRS Organic Black Chia Seeds
1 tsp Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds
1 pinch HRS Monk Fruit Extract Powder
1/3 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
Directions:
1. Add coconut milk powder into warm water, and blend until the powder dissolves.
2. Mix in oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and monk fruit powder.
3. Add in blueberries.
4. Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled.
