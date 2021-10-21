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The Wild Horses of Newbury
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52 views • October 21, 2021
The Wild Horses of Newbury
~ 'The Wild Horses of Newbury' was shot by Mark Carroll, very early on a single morning in February 1996 at the building site of the Newbury Bypass, UK. This controversial road was to cut through some beautiful, ancient English countryside and had met with massive and radical direct action protests, hence the number of security guards. The whole episode only lasted a few minutes. The security guards and police had circled two very old oak trees and were preparing to chop them down, when two scruffy, seemingly wild horses appeared and began to interfere with the felling. One of the horses even confronted one of the police horses. ~
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYAqkHI4qq4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i4QsVAhFDpKx/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
~ 'The Wild Horses of Newbury' was shot by Mark Carroll, very early on a single morning in February 1996 at the building site of the Newbury Bypass, UK. This controversial road was to cut through some beautiful, ancient English countryside and had met with massive and radical direct action protests, hence the number of security guards. The whole episode only lasted a few minutes. The security guards and police had circled two very old oak trees and were preparing to chop them down, when two scruffy, seemingly wild horses appeared and began to interfere with the felling. One of the horses even confronted one of the police horses. ~
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYAqkHI4qq4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i4QsVAhFDpKx/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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