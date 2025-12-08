Unmasking the Script: From PsyOps to AI & The Venezuela Endgame | Bosi Briefs

In this explosive episode of Bosí Briefs, host John Michael Chambers and retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bossi dissect the staged reality we’ve been living in—from CIA mind-control operations and a “fake” presidential inauguration to the hidden networks of the Committee of 300. Bossi breaks down how psychological warfare, pharmaceuticals, and 5G have been used to suppress empathy and control populations, and why AI represents both humanity’s greatest leap forward and its most existential threat.





The conversation then turns to Venezuela, where election interference, drug cartels, and foreign-backed coups trace back to a global conspiracy. With U.S. citizens now ordered to evacuate, Bossi analyzes the coming military cleanup and what it means for the future of South America—and the world.





Whether you’re seeking to understand the “movie” we’re in or the real battles ahead, this episode is a masterclass in connecting the dots between deception, power, and the awakening now underway.

