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MUST SEE: Dr. Kaufman Exposes COVID Tyranny
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177 views • January 03, 2022
MIRRORED from - The Alex Jones Show
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6101d9376ffa43194aad80cb
Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the logistics behind the expanding COVID medical tyranny.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6101d9376ffa43194aad80cb
Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the logistics behind the expanding COVID medical tyranny.
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