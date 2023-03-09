Create New Account
'God's Natural Order Is Under Attack': 16-Year-Old Student Arrested for His Biblical Values
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

"The family unit, in general, is under attack, and they're starting with the youth." The Canadian 16-year old expelled and arrested twice for his stand against transgenderism and for biblical values and shares an update on his case and what he wants to see happen next.


CBN's Gary Lane has the story.

CBN features 24-hour TV news from a Christian perspective. The CBN News Channel provides independent news programming to an underserved audience to enlighten, entertain and inspire Christians around the world. Comments below do not necessarily reflect the views of CBN.


