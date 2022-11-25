Tucker Carlson Tonight - Nov 22, 2022 [FULL SHOW] 💜

Tucker Carlson blasts ‘dangerous cult’ of child sexualization among medical and media elites
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-blasts-dangerous-cult-of-child-sexualization-among-medical-and-media-elites/
THIS MAY BE THE BEST TUCKER CARLSON SHOW OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!! 💜
This video just got banned from my youtube channel....imagine my shock.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.