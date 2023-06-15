Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Starter Kit Instructions - Chlorine Dioxide Solution - NEW Method, NEW formulation
67 views
channel image
WonderfullyMadeUs
Published 17 hours ago |

Instructional video for the WonderfullyMade CDS Starter Kit. Convenient travel sized water purification kit. Take control of your water purification needs while you are on the road. See the website for ordering instructions: https://www.wonderfullymade.us/store/p14/Water_Purification_Starter_Kit_-_NEW_CDS_Reactor_-_NEW%2A_Formula.html 

This kit uses the 3 per 100 method: Use 3 millilitres of the combined solutions per every 100 millilitres of purified water


The summary instructions are:
1. Chill purified water
2. Following the 3 per 100 method, pour purified water into the glass container
3. Mix 1.5ml of sodium chlorite solution, with 1.5ml of phosphoric acid solution into the glass bowl, for every 100ml of water
4. Store in the fridge for 4 hours or more, depending on amount of water
5. Bottle the CDS

Keywords
chlorine dioxidediyclo2water purificationsodium chloritewater treatmentcdsphosphoric aciddioxido de clorochlorine dioxide solutionnaclo2h3po4

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket