https://gettr.com/post/p2lbet0d713
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Shan Weijian is one of the first international students sent by the Chinese Communist Party. Their education is to help the CCP kleptocrats to steal, hide and Launder wealth.
单伟建是中共派出的第一批国际留学生之一。他们的任务就是帮中共盗国贼偷窃，隐藏和洗白财富。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.