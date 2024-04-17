Create New Account
Chris Sky Is Leaving Canada | Maverick News with Rick Walker
channel image
Maverick News
13 Subscribers
233 views
Published Yesterday

#chrissky, #freedom,

Why Media Influencer "Chris Sky" ( Sococcia ) is leaving Canada for good.


Sky says he is shutting down all of his social media and talks about new anti-hate legislation in Canada that he says will target him because of his anti-semitic views.


Sky made the announcement on his Telegram channel.


Keywords
newsinfowarscanadatrudeauhatespeechchrisskyhatecrimes

