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SUFFERING FOR GOD'S GLORY
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 4:12-19. Peter loves and cares about the people to whom he is writing. Again, he says that Christians should not be surprised when they have painful troubles. The Greek word for ‘painful’ means ‘burning’. Painful troubles are like the fire that tests the gold of faith. Difficulties are an opportunity for a Christian to show real trust in God. When people suffer because they are Christians, they can have joy. They know what will happen in the future. They suffer as Christ did when he was in the world. When he returns, they will have a share in his *glory. Then they will be full of joy.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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