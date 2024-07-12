The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 5 – July 11, 2024

▪️The Ansarallah continues to attack Israeli and US-affiliated civilian vessels. UAV and missile strikes targeted two ships in the Arabian Sea and a container ship in the Gulf of Aden.

▪️The U.S.-led coalition continues to fight Houthi attacks in the region. Over the Red Sea and Yemeni territory, several drones were intercepted and one USV was destroyed.

▪️Yemeni Houthis again claimed a joint drone attack on Eilat with pro-Iranian Iraqi groups. As before, the drones fired did not reach Israeli territory.

▪️Syrian and Russian air strikes continue to target identified locations of militant presence in the desert. Nevertheless, there are still areas of activity of IS militants in the desert.

▪️At the same time, Syrian troops are striking militant-controlled areas in Idlib province. High artillery activity is reported almost on the entire line of contact.

▪️Syrian forces are also increasing the frequency of FPV drone use under the guidance of Russian instructors. The destruction of transportation and heavy weapons positions of militants is underway in the Jebel al-Zawiyah area.

▪️During the night, the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike near the Syrian town of Baniyas. The planes came in from the Mediterranean Sea. Another strike targeted the Damascus-Beirut highway, where a high-ranking Hezbollah member was killed.

▪️After a prolonged lull, the Russian Air Force resumed strikes on targets in Idlib province. A series of strikes hit the launch pads of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants in the west of the province.

