© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"COVID MEASURES" BASED ON VOODOO AND TORTURE
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • August 22, 2021
NURSE RESIGNS FROM SCHOOL DISTRICT - CANNOT CONTINUE TO BE ACCOMPLICE TO DESTROYING THESE CHILDREN – TORTURING CHILDREN WITH "COVID MEASURES"
*CAN NOT CONTINUE TO DESTROY THESE CHILDREN WITH "COVID MEASURES"
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
*IT WILL TAKES YEARS TO REPAIR THE DAMAGE THIS SCHOOL BOARD HAS DONE TO THE CHILDREN
*THE DAMAGE THIS SCHOOL BOARD IS CAUSING THE CHILDREN WILL TAKE YEARS TO REPAIR
*CAN NOT CONTINUE TO DESTROY THESE CHILDREN WITH "COVID MEASURES"
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
*IT WILL TAKES YEARS TO REPAIR THE DAMAGE THIS SCHOOL BOARD HAS DONE TO THE CHILDREN
*THE DAMAGE THIS SCHOOL BOARD IS CAUSING THE CHILDREN WILL TAKE YEARS TO REPAIR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.