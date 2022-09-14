FULL SHOW: Biden Brags About Inflation Reduction Act The Day After Bragging About “Greatest” Economic Recovery

We are truly living in Idiocracy when Joe Biden, who said there was no inflation, passes the inflation reduction act, then brags about the great success of the economy, as the bottom line ticker feeds reads ‘record high inflation’ and shows the stock market crashing. But Democrats lie, it’s what they do, and it’s what Karine Jean-Pierre and Kamala Harris did when they said the border was secure. Democrats launch their first step in their plans for gun confiscation. Protesters bullhorn Bill Gates as he arrives in Washington via Helicopter. Chris Emery joins to discuss the obvious lies about 9/11 it’s time for Americans to address. Savanah Hernandez joins to discuss her footage of college students saying they hate America.