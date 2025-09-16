Prophecy In Motion: The Week Ahead #prophecy in motion #bible prophecy #EndTimes

Prophecy in Motion: The Week Ahead is your prophetic watchtower for the times we’re living in. Each week we take the latest weekend news and look forward to the days ahead through the clear lens of God’s Word. What most see as random chaos, the Bible reveals as ordered signs pointing to the soon return of Jesus Christ. This week’s headlines expose the rising storm: Israel once again under attack from Iranian-backed proxies, a global economy trembling under inflation and energy disruptions, and world leaders meeting to push climate compacts, migration policies, and economic treaties that erode national sovereignty. Behind every headline lies the unmistakable hand of prophecy in motion. We’ll examine how Ezekiel 38 foreshadows the growing northern confederation against Israel, how Daniel 7 points to the formation of global governance under ten kings, and how Revelation 13 describes a mark-based economic system that is already being prepared through digital IDs and central bank currencies. From political alliances to false religious unity, from artificial intelligence to worldwide surveillance, every prophetic piece is moving into place. But we also point to the hope that cannot be shaken. Revelation 19 promises that Christ Himself will return to destroy the final system of rebellion. Revelation 7 gives us the vision of true unity—people of every nation and tongue standing before the throne, clothed in white, praising the Lamb. This is more than news. This is prophecy in motion. The world is racing toward the climax of history, and Scripture tells us exactly where it ends: with the return of the King of Kings. Stay awake, stay ready, and stay tuned. LEARN MORE AT (https://www.lastchristian.net)