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Chem Trails - Matt Landman, 2nd Global Chemtrail Summit 2017, Actual Activists dotcom
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239 views • January 19, 2021
Albedo Modification, cloud whitening, new cloud names? What is in a chem trail and how is this affecting our atmosphere & our health, the health of your grandchildren? Hegelian dialectics at work, once again. Problem, Reaction, Solution. Scare tactics to normalize group think and shame whistleblowers. Civil society "actors" used to frame society's opinions. There is no true journalism anymore.
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