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BardsFM, Dr. David Martin and Pastor Brad Cummings Unplugged - January 10, 2022
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103 views • January 19, 2022
https://www.bards.fm/e/bardsfm-dr-david-martin-and-pastor-brad-cummings-unplugged-20220110/
Truth and essence... pursuing intimacy with Christ
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Go to https://www.mypillow.com/bards and use the promo code BARDS or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.
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After Hours Playlist link: https://app.soundstripe.com/private_playlists/music/349690
Address:
Xpedition Cafe, LLC
780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133
Roseburg, OR 97471
Truth and essence... pursuing intimacy with Christ
Xpedition Coffee: A coffee for whole body health.
>>> https://xpeditioncoffee.com
MY PILLOW promo code: BARDS
Go to https://www.mypillow.com/bards and use the promo code BARDS or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.
Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS
>>> https://thefoundersbible.com/#ordernow
DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content
Free Bards of War Movie Download: https://mega.nz/file/gcJkgLzD#SJ_y88sBSf2OvCHBPf8fmZigkaJpIwRG9ktEMZIt2D0
After Hours Playlist link: https://app.soundstripe.com/private_playlists/music/349690
Address:
Xpedition Cafe, LLC
780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133
Roseburg, OR 97471
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