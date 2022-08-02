Raw Footage: Indonesia: Pilot “Dies Suddenly” 15 Minutes After Takeoff 💉💉💉

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Most pilots worldwide are vaxxed.
Further Info:
Indonesian pilot dies after landing plane amid health issue
https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2022/07/21/indonesian-pilot-dies-after-landing-plane-amid-health-issue
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES
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