Dual Invasions

Europe & America: The Invasion Is Full On
* Europe is on fire because elites planned on the invasion there — like they did here.
* The UN is exacerbating it.
* Those countries can’t even defend themselves, so we’re supposed to do it for them?
* Ukraine is symbolic; globalists need to understand the American people are on to them.
* This is not an accident.
* They have thought this through.
* What legitimate president would do that to his country?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3406: Desperation Rises Against MAGA On Ukraine (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ep33u-episode-3406-desperation-rises-against-maga-on-ukraine.html
