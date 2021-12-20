© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding Religion and Anthropology Through Southeast Asian Cultures and the Diasporas with Frank J. Korom
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 20, 2021
How have Cultural influences around the world shaped Hinduism? Through the exportation of multiple cultures and other factors like the “brain drain” in India, Hinduism has gained many facets worldwide. Listen up to learn:
1. What the Diasporas refer to
2. Where one of the most significant Hindu temples is in the U.S.
3. What major movements exist in the world today
Frank J. Korom, A Professor of Religion and Anthropology, shares his experience from traveling the world, observing and studying cultures and religious practices, and how they interact with one another.
Understanding the influences that have contributed to the modern versions of ancient religions is critical in seeing the complete picture of the cultural anthropology of a region. For example, through British Colonialism, Hindu culture and practices have been spread and influenced by cultures even as far as the Caribbean.
Traveling the world is a wonderful way to experience other cultures and begin to understand varying ways of life, but it can become much more impactful than that. Through travel, ideas are spread, combined, and ultimately altered into new and fantastic forms that hold their own place in the modern world.
Have more questions?
Visit https://www.bu.edu/religion/people/faculty/bios/korom/ to learn more.
1. What the Diasporas refer to
2. Where one of the most significant Hindu temples is in the U.S.
3. What major movements exist in the world today
Frank J. Korom, A Professor of Religion and Anthropology, shares his experience from traveling the world, observing and studying cultures and religious practices, and how they interact with one another.
Understanding the influences that have contributed to the modern versions of ancient religions is critical in seeing the complete picture of the cultural anthropology of a region. For example, through British Colonialism, Hindu culture and practices have been spread and influenced by cultures even as far as the Caribbean.
Traveling the world is a wonderful way to experience other cultures and begin to understand varying ways of life, but it can become much more impactful than that. Through travel, ideas are spread, combined, and ultimately altered into new and fantastic forms that hold their own place in the modern world.
Have more questions?
Visit https://www.bu.edu/religion/people/faculty/bios/korom/ to learn more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.