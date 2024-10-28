BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Survive Neglect!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
6 months ago

Friday Night Live 25 October 2024


Hey Stef I would love if you can do a review on "The Substance" it's a horror movie. However, it hits on women growing old, losing their youth, beauty and what you speak on often which is "the desire for the unearned."


Is sexlessness in a marriage always a sign of a deeper issue? What should a wife do if a husband’s porn addiction is revealed long after the commitment is made and children have been born? I’m too embarrassed to call in


Good evening Stef, would you say that you are the same person that you were , 10,20,30 years ago? If you have changed, is it possible that when people say that their partners changed, resulting in the end of their relationship, that maybe there is some truth to it?


Have you done a 'Truth About' episode on Siblings? If not, can you consider doing one? You dropped a thought in a recent Livestream that really got me thinking.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

healingevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamchildhood developmentselfimagepersonal anecdotesparental neglectadult relationshipscommunication failuresgenuine dialoguesunresolved angeremotional distancepersonal liberation
