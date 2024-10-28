How to Survive Neglect!

Friday Night Live 25 October 2024





Hey Stef I would love if you can do a review on "The Substance" it's a horror movie. However, it hits on women growing old, losing their youth, beauty and what you speak on often which is "the desire for the unearned."





Is sexlessness in a marriage always a sign of a deeper issue? What should a wife do if a husband’s porn addiction is revealed long after the commitment is made and children have been born? I’m too embarrassed to call in





Good evening Stef, would you say that you are the same person that you were , 10,20,30 years ago? If you have changed, is it possible that when people say that their partners changed, resulting in the end of their relationship, that maybe there is some truth to it?





Have you done a 'Truth About' episode on Siblings? If not, can you consider doing one? You dropped a thought in a recent Livestream that really got me thinking.





