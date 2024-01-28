The Freezing Rain in the Middle of the Winter during the Brutal siege of the GAZA strip that lasts already more than 111 days - part 1 - Children Sleeping in Mud

The freezing rain in the middle of the winter during the brutal siege of the Gaza strip that lasts already more than 111 days - part 1

Mediators reportedly propose hostage-release deal to establish four-month ceasefire in Gaza

The proposal provides for an initial six-week pause in the fighting to allow the release of children, women and elderly people in need of medical care from Hamas captivity, according to the report.

In exchange, Israel will release (https://en.sputniknews.africa/20240128/1064816197.html) a significant number of Palestinian prisoners and increase the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian officials added that under the plan, in subsequent stages, Hamas would release female soldiers, then male soldiers, and also hand over the remains of the dead to Israel.





