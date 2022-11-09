WATCH Antifa Tried to Block the Vienna March for Life...They Failed

LifeSiteNews
Nov 8, 2022
Protesting the grave injustice of abortion, joy-filled pro-lifers assembled and marched in Vienna on Oct. 24 to make their voices heard and proclaim the dignity of human life in Austria. Police were summoned to remove an antifa blockade during the March, while peaceful and orderly pro-lifers looked onward. Follow LifeSiteNews's journalist Andrei Wailzer, who was on the scene, as he gathered reactions from the march's many participants despite the rainy weather.
