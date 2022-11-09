WATCH Antifa Tried to Block the Vienna March for Life...They Failed

LifeSiteNews





Nov 8, 2022





Protesting the grave injustice of abortion, joy-filled pro-lifers assembled and marched in Vienna on Oct. 24 to make their voices heard and proclaim the dignity of human life in Austria. Police were summoned to remove an antifa blockade during the March, while peaceful and orderly pro-lifers looked onward. Follow LifeSiteNews's journalist Andrei Wailzer, who was on the scene, as he gathered reactions from the march's many participants despite the rainy weather.





CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Vienna_MFL_110822





Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Vienna_MFL_110822





Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sm8iw-final-titlethumbnaildescription.html



