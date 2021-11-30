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THEY NEED YOUR CHILDREN, THERES NO PANDEMIC THIS IS THE NEW WORLD ORDER!! ,, RFB
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200 views • November 30, 2021
THEY NEED YOUR CHILDREN, THERES NO PANDEMIC THIS IS THE NEW WORLD ORDER!! ,, RFB
This interview explains EXACTLY what we have been warning was coming. Actually its here, UBI, Forced Vaccines, Dollar collapse.
CREDITS ,,
This interview explains EXACTLY what we have been warning was coming. Actually its here, UBI, Forced Vaccines, Dollar collapse.
CREDITS ,,
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