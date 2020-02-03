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Does this look like a flu virus?
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90 views • February 03, 2020
"This is similar to what we’ve seen in other videos, people collapse due to #coronavirus (a possible heart, lungs or nervous system failure, seizure). The original poster (
@hongyihope says he saw multiple corpses lying on the street in Wuhan, China."
@hongyihope says he saw multiple corpses lying on the street in Wuhan, China."
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