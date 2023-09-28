Create New Account
Joe Biden "MOST CORRUPT" President Ever, Guilty of "ECONOMIC TREASON and Union Destruction"
Breitbart  |  Pres. Trump: Joe Biden "MOST CORRUPT" President Ever, Guilty of "ECONOMIC TREASON and Union Destruction"


Speaking to a crowd full of United Auto Workers in Michigan Wednesday night instead of the GOP debate, Donald Trump had harsh words for Joe Biden, which the crowd seemed very pleased to hear. "I shouldn't have said that, I'm gonna get indicted again for saying that!" the former president joked.



Keywords
presidentmagamichigandonald j trumpcampaign trailagenda 47

