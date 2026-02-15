BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Why are Conservatives so AI-Illiterate?
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
1428 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Conservatives' AI Illiteracy and Job Replacement (0:00)

- Microsoft CEO's Prediction on AI Job Automation (2:17)

- The Future of AI and Job Automation (7:06)

- Demographic and Psychological Factors in AI Skepticism (12:29)

- Cultural and Philosophical Barriers to AI Adoption (25:54)

- The Role of Immigrants in AI Innovation (30:01)

- Mike Adams' AI Tools and Personal Experience (42:29)


Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
