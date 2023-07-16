Jim Morrison's 1967 Shelby, night mist blue, GT500 - Ghost Ride from the Other Side.

To End "The Door's' Tribute tonight, I finish with this... to sum up the end of Jim with his beautiful car, with his reckless ways until the end.

Jim Morrison's 1967 Shelby GT500

With a copy of his registration for it in 1969 Rumor had it that Electra Records purchased Jim Morrison of "The Doors" a night mist blue 67 GT 500 for his fine work on the album "The Doors".

Morrison had a reputation of abusing just about everything he touched and with that in mind the GT 500 sat on Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles just waiting for something to happen. And it did. One Friday night Morrison, driving recklessly, hit a telephone pole on Sunset Blvd and proceeded to jump out of the car and started to inspect the damage. Frustrated, he walked up the road to the Whiskey A- Go-Go and continued his evening. Hours later he walked back to the Shelby and by now the car was gone.

James Douglas Morrison was an American singer-songwriter and poet who was the lead vocalist of the rock band the Doors.

Born: December 8, 1943, Melbourne, FL

Ray Manzarek of the group, writes that Courson said Morrison's last words, as he was bathing, were, "Pam, are you still there?" Several individuals who say they were eyewitnesses, including Marianne Faithfull, claim that his death was due to an accidental heroin overdose.Heroin overdose, found in an old footed bathtub by his girlfriend in his hotel room. It's still a mystery.

By 1971, the couple had decided to move to Paris together. But tragically, they were only there for a few months before Jim Morrison’s death



Pamela Susan Courson, died at 28 years old, was a long-term companion of Jim Morrison. Courson stated she discovered Morrison's body in the bathtub of a Paris apartment in 1971. She died three years after him, in 1974.

