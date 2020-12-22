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The Facts About Spanking
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35 views • December 22, 2020
The shocking science about the long-term effects of corporal punishment, essential viewing for every parent!
Sources:
Sources:
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/101/4/723.full-text.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20120229200126/http://stopspanking.com/#Statistics%20You%20Need%20to
http://www.themoneytimes.com/node/85300
http://www.repeal43.org/research/
http://www.utexas.edu/know/2009/09/21/elizabeth_gershoff
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/booster_shots/2009/09/spanking-iq.html
http://www.nospank.net/johnson2.htm
http://www.neverhitachild.org/unspar.html
http://nospank.net/straus15.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20140602102230/http://www.stophitting.com/index.php?page=factsvsopinions
http://www.naturalchild.org/jan_hunt/spanked.html
http://www.time.com/time/health/article/0,8599,1926222,00.html
From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources:
Sources:
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/101/4/723.full-text.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20120229200126/http://stopspanking.com/#Statistics%20You%20Need%20to
http://www.themoneytimes.com/node/85300
http://www.repeal43.org/research/
http://www.utexas.edu/know/2009/09/21/elizabeth_gershoff
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/booster_shots/2009/09/spanking-iq.html
http://www.nospank.net/johnson2.htm
http://www.neverhitachild.org/unspar.html
http://nospank.net/straus15.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20140602102230/http://www.stophitting.com/index.php?page=factsvsopinions
http://www.naturalchild.org/jan_hunt/spanked.html
http://www.time.com/time/health/article/0,8599,1926222,00.html
From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
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