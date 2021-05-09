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YOU THINK YOU HAVE SEEN EVERYTHING THE CLONES OF HOLLYWEIRD. MUSIC, COMEDIANS, ACTORS AND MUCH MORE
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479 views • May 09, 2021
This is one of the best (if not the best) documentaries on cloning and stars making a deal with the devil. Pretty much touches on it all. Michael Jackson, Jalen Rose, Eminem, George Bush, Obama, Mike Tyson, Clone Malfunctions, Reptilians, Henry Kissinger, Sportscasters, Newscasters, Military Officers, Farrakhan, Qaddafi, ODB, Pets, Saddam Husein, Al Roker, Tupac, Travolta, Drinking urine, Drinking Blood, Eating Crap, sexual abuse, Blood Oaths, murder of family members, chipping, torture and more.
Source: Stranger Than Fiction
Source: Stranger Than Fiction
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