Global Alert News - #400 - Dane Wigingtom

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 8, 2023.
Dane presents the verifiable weather war and poisoning that's being waged against the people and every life form on the planet. He identifies the processes spelled out in the registered patents for controlling hurricanes and creating tornadoes. Plus news about the condition of our world oceans, and specifically Florida. Dane also includes much more this week.
