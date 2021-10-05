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STEW PETERS WITH LAUREN WITZKE - LINDSEY GRAHAM IS PFIZER'S PAID SLUT, RIDDEN HARD FOR CASH
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122 views • October 05, 2021
Credit Stew Peters
South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham, is a communist whore for big pharma and the military industrial complex.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham, is a communist whore for big pharma and the military industrial complex.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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