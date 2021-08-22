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Access to Vitamins in Jeopardy: NAC Reclassification by the FDA
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86 views • August 22, 2021
The FDA states that NAC is not a supplement but a drug. Amazon removes all NAC supplements from its platform. Your access to vitamins is in jeopardy. Immune health is dependent on adequate vitamins and minerals. The National Health Federation is fighting for your Health Freedom.
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