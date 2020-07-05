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CULTURAL MARXISM - The Corruption of America
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62 views • July 05, 2020
A love affair with collectivist ideologies has lead to ever bigger government and the welfare-warfare state. Lead by a Marxist splinter group called the "Frankfurt School" -- "the long march through the institutions" has infiltrated every corner of Western culture to corrupt traditional Christian values with "political correctness," another name for "cultural Marxism."
A James Jaeger Film featuring RON PAUL, Congressman/Presidential Candidate; PAT BUCHANAN, Author/Political Analyst; G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, Author/Producer; EDWIN VIEIRA, Author/Constitutional Attorney and TED BAEHR, Founder of MovieGuide and Christian Film & TV Commission.
The ultimate goal of cultural Marxism is to first destroy American free-enterprise capitalism by undermining its economic engine, the Middle Class and this will lead -- they hope -- to the destruction of the basic building block of society: the Family Unit.
If you like this film, help us make our new film "MIDNIGHT RIDE - When Rogue Politicians Call for Martial Law". See http://www.midnightride.us for details.
Get this, and other James Jaeger films, on higher quality DVD at www.MoviePubs.Net/dvds. Donations and DVD sales are what make these films possible. If you can't afford a DVD, please at least refer this movie and its URLs to your list of family, friends and associates.
A James Jaeger Film featuring RON PAUL, Congressman/Presidential Candidate; PAT BUCHANAN, Author/Political Analyst; G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, Author/Producer; EDWIN VIEIRA, Author/Constitutional Attorney and TED BAEHR, Founder of MovieGuide and Christian Film & TV Commission.
The ultimate goal of cultural Marxism is to first destroy American free-enterprise capitalism by undermining its economic engine, the Middle Class and this will lead -- they hope -- to the destruction of the basic building block of society: the Family Unit.
If you like this film, help us make our new film "MIDNIGHT RIDE - When Rogue Politicians Call for Martial Law". See http://www.midnightride.us for details.
Get this, and other James Jaeger films, on higher quality DVD at www.MoviePubs.Net/dvds. Donations and DVD sales are what make these films possible. If you can't afford a DVD, please at least refer this movie and its URLs to your list of family, friends and associates.
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