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CULTURAL MARXISM - The Corruption of America
My America
My America
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62 views • July 05, 2020
A love affair with collectivist ideologies has lead to ever bigger government and the welfare-warfare state. Lead by a Marxist splinter group called the "Frankfurt School" -- "the long march through the institutions" has infiltrated every corner of Western culture to corrupt traditional Christian values with "political correctness," another name for "cultural Marxism."

A James Jaeger Film featuring RON PAUL, Congressman/Presidential Candidate; PAT BUCHANAN, Author/Political Analyst; G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, Author/Producer; EDWIN VIEIRA, Author/Constitutional Attorney and TED BAEHR, Founder of MovieGuide and Christian Film & TV Commission.

The ultimate goal of cultural Marxism is to first destroy American free-enterprise capitalism by undermining its economic engine, the Middle Class and this will lead -- they hope -- to the destruction of the basic building block of society: the Family Unit.

If you like this film, help us make our new film "MIDNIGHT RIDE - When Rogue Politicians Call for Martial Law". See http://www.midnightride.us for details.

Get this, and other James Jaeger films, on higher quality DVD at www.MoviePubs.Net/dvds. Donations and DVD sales are what make these films possible. If you can't afford a DVD, please at least refer this movie and its URLs to your list of family, friends and associates.
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racismwhiteevilantifachristiancommunismsocialismracistblack lives matterchaz
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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